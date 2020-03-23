Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,009,255 Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,009,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 2.08% of Neoleukin Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NLTX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,507. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

