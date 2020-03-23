Boxer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,566,361 Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,566,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,882,000. Cabaletta Bio comprises 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 6.52% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.12. 59,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

