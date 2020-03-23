Boxer Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 457.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Arcus Biosciences worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $18,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE RCUS remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 277,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

