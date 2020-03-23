Boxer Capital LLC Takes $15.04 Million Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $56,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.13. 315,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,245. Arvinas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

