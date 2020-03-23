Boxer Capital LLC Takes Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.91% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $1.81. 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.