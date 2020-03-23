Boxer Capital LLC Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,267,000. SAGE Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.68% of SAGE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,659,000. Man Group plc grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $954,000.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 1,962,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,886. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

