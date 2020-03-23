Boxer Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Boxer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,017. The company has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

