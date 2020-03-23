Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at National Securities

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boxlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

