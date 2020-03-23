Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

TSE:BYD traded down C$12.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$131.50. 145,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,203. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$208.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

