BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 470 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 256.75 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 473.31. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

