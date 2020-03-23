BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

BP traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 256.90 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 96,206,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.71. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

