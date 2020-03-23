BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last week, BQT has traded up 0% against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $2.70 million and $1,624.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.04084603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,947,067 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

