Bread Price Hits $0.12 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Bread has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Tokenomy. Bread has a market cap of $10.76 million and $880,533.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.