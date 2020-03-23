Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.75 ($1.15).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.