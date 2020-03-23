Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BDNHF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Monday. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.