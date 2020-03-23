Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.35) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 173.70 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.45. The company has a market cap of $542.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.