Bridger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,000. LivaNova accounts for about 2.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $34.22. 799,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,851. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

