Bridger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,000. LivaNova accounts for about 2.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $34.22. 799,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,851. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.