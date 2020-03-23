Bridger Management LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridger Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 3.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $343.15 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

