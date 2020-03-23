Bridger Management LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Bridger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the period. Shake Shack makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 1.22% of Shake Shack worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

