Bridger Management LLC Has $45.59 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,913 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 3.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $45,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $16.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.43. 3,564,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

