Bridger Management LLC Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,157 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.9% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $53,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 750,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

