Bridger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics comprises 3.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 5.42% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $48,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.89. 711,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.18. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.