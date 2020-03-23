Bridger Management LLC Invests $13.18 Million in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.19% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG traded down $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.24. 326,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,948. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.17.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

