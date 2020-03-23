Bridger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 704,798 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics accounts for 2.9% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 1.91% of Heron Therapeutics worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,760. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

