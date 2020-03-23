Bridger Management LLC Sells 59,876 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 59,876 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,685. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,226 shares of company stock worth $25,292,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

