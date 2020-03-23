Bridger Management LLC Sells 61,100 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 3.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LKQ worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after buying an additional 1,752,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after buying an additional 1,298,344 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after buying an additional 892,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LKQ by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 799,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,711. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

