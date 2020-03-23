Bridger Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.25% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $14.44. 447,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

