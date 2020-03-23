Bridger Management LLC Takes Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,252,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,205,000. Natera accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Natera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,904 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.