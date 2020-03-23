Bridger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bridger Management LLC reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426,704 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 1.92% of TG Therapeutics worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $8.10. 1,950,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,840. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $808.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

