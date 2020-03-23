Bridger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Godaddy makes up 5.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Godaddy worth $74,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 2,854,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

