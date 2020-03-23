Bridger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Bridger Management LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Post makes up 4.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Post worth $62,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 46.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Post by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

