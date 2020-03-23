Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Harold D. Carter Acquires 2,000 Shares

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Harold D. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harold D. Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Harold D. Carter acquired 2,375 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,720.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00.

MNRL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 610,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

