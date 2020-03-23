Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brightcove accounts for about 12.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 7.99% of Brightcove worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 383,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,192.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,229. The company has a market cap of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Brightcove Inc has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

