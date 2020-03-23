Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Brighthouse Financial worth $76,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

