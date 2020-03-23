British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,070 ($53.54) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,698.46 ($48.65).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

LON:BATS traded down GBX 158.50 ($2.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,382 ($31.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,122.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,054.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.