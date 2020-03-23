Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BVIC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.19).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 862.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 922.66. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42 shares of company stock valued at $37,201.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

