Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.19).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 862.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 922.66. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

