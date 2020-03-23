Broad Run Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 5.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of NVR worth $117,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of NVR by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,248,111.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR traded down $151.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,650.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,705.86. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

