Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Position in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,809 shares during the quarter. Drive Shack accounts for about 0.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 4.35% of Drive Shack worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Drive Shack by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 297,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,429. Drive Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,966.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield acquired 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

