Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $118.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 5.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Hexcel worth $118,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. 1,746,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,079. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

