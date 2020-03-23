Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $190.03 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,725 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 8.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AON worth $190,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

AON stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.