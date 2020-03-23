Broad Run Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.14.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $13.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,938. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $250.70. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

