Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Marlin Business Services accounts for 1.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 9.78% of Marlin Business Services worth $26,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,319. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRLN. TheStreet cut Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

