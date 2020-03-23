Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 64,737 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,737 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 10.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $229,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after purchasing an additional 76,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $260.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.42 and a 200 day moving average of $412.22. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

