Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of AMETEK worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $58.21. 2,500,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.