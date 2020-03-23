Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 95,191 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,191 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 10.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of American Tower worth $233,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

