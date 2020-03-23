Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Corning reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of GLW opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

