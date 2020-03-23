Brokerages Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electromed.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. Electromed has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

