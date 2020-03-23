Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. National Vision reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 289,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,675,000.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

