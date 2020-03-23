Brokerages Anticipate Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NIU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,646. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.